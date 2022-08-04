MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street is closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down.

Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure is between West Simpson Street and York Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The railroad crossing at Washington Street is also closed to due fallen trees and wires.

No word on when the road will reopen. Wardle also stated there are other issues with trees down throughout the borough.