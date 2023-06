(WHTM) – According to the fire chief, PA 743 in East Hanover Township is being shut down both ways due to a rollover crash that took down at least one pole this morning.

PennDOT states that PA 743 is closed from Dairy Lane to the end of PA 743.

The fire chief also states that the PA 743 in East Hanover Township will be shut down for a long period of time.