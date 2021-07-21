Expect delays on northbound I-81 George N. Wade Memorial Bridge on Saturday, July 24

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northbound Interstate 81 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday, July 24, on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River. A PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County will repair joints and deck spalls between the Enola/Marysville Exit in Cumberland County and the Front Street Exit in Dauphin County.

The right and center lanes will be closed between the two exits from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The left lane will remain open but expect delays in traffic. Motorists should seek alternate routes or plan extra time for travel.

For more information on the project, you can visit PennDOT’s website by clicking here. To check on the conditions of the roadway and other roadways prior to travel, you can visit 511PA’s website by clicking here.