HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 southbound is causing minor delays near Exit 19B. Traffic cameras show heavy fog flowing across the I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg.

Drivers should expect additional travel time on their Friday morning commute in that area.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 19B – PA 462/Market St. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 8, 2021

Drivers can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.