HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday evening a fatal crash was reported on I-81 South around mile marker 75.5 in Dauphin County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT officials reported all southbound lanes in the area are currently closed.

At this time, the number of vehicles involved and fatalities are unknown.

For more information about current roadway conditions, visit 511Pa.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.