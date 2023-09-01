(WHTM) – According to PennDOT spokesperson, Fritzi Schreffler, a fatal multi-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 10 south in Maryland and will shut down Interstate 81 south at Exit 5.

Schreffler said that the on and off ramps at Exit 3 will be closed when fire police arrive.

Schreffler says that there were three fatalities with entrapment. The crash involved motorcycles, tractor-trailers, and passenger vehicles, according to Schreffler.

Schreffler says that the Interstate will be shut down for several hours.