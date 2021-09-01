Flood warnings: List of road closures in the Midstate

(WHTM) — With the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida striking the Midstate during the day on Wednesday, PennDOT and Midstate police continue to update the public on road closures and slowdowns due to flooding.

With a flash flood warning coming in Wednesday afternoon, officials ask drivers to proceed with caution and never drive in floodwaters.

Here are the places to avoid or drive cautiously in the Midstate:

Location/County Status I-81 between Route 39 and I-80

Starts in Dauphin County near Grantville Speed limit now 55 mph Lingle Ave. both directions between Northside Dr. + Oakfield Ln.

Lancaster County Line w/ Lebanon All lanes closed Church Rd. / McCorkle Rd.

Dauphin County Closed at intersection PA 341 both directions

Between Chestnut Rd. and Deodate Rd.

Dauphin County All lanes closed PA 114 both directions

Between Poplar Rd., Springers Ln., Old York Rd.

Cumberland County All lanes closed PA 181 both directions

Hayshire Dr. and Aberdeen Rd.

York County All lanes closed Freysville Rd. both directions

Between Valley Acres Rd. and Lincoln Hwy.

York County All lanes closed Palmyra Rd./Campbelltown Rd./Railroad St. both directions

Between Cottonwood Ct., Palmyra Area HS Dr., College St.

Lebanon County All lanes closed Wood St./Bullfrog Valley Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Fiddlers Elbow Rd./N. Union St.

Dauphin County Closed Church St./Ridge Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Grayson Rd./Rupp Hill Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Grayson Rd./Mushroom Hill Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Highland St./Hanshue Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Maclay St./Cameron St.

Dauphin County Closed 6800 blk. of Jonestown Rd.

Dauphin County Closed Alwine Rd./S. Geyer Church Rd.

Dauphin County Closed PA 443 both directions

Between Bow Creek Rd. and Firehouse Rd.

Dauphin County All lanes closed Deodate Rd. both directions

between Whitman Ln. and Harrisburg Pike Closed Last updated: 9/1 at 2:06 p.m.

abc27 will continue to update this list as it is reported.