Flood warnings: List of road closures in the Midstate

(WHTM) — With the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida striking the Midstate during the day on Wednesday, PennDOT and Midstate police continue to update the public on road closures and slowdowns due to flooding.

With a flash flood warning coming in Wednesday afternoon, officials ask drivers to proceed with caution and never drive in floodwaters.

Here are the places to avoid or drive cautiously in the Midstate:

Location/CountyStatus
I-81 between Route 39 and I-80
Starts in Dauphin County near Grantville		Speed limit now 55 mph
Lingle Ave. both directions between Northside Dr. + Oakfield Ln.
Lancaster County Line w/ Lebanon		All lanes closed
Church Rd. / McCorkle Rd.
Dauphin County 		Closed at intersection
PA 341 both directions
Between Chestnut Rd. and Deodate Rd.
Dauphin County		All lanes closed
PA 114 both directions
Between Poplar Rd., Springers Ln., Old York Rd.
Cumberland County		All lanes closed
PA 181 both directions
Hayshire Dr. and Aberdeen Rd.
York County		All lanes closed
Freysville Rd. both directions
Between Valley Acres Rd. and Lincoln Hwy.
York County		All lanes closed
Palmyra Rd./Campbelltown Rd./Railroad St. both directions
Between Cottonwood Ct., Palmyra Area HS Dr., College St.
Lebanon County		All lanes closed
Wood St./Bullfrog Valley Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Fiddlers Elbow Rd./N. Union St.
Dauphin County		Closed
Church St./Ridge Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Grayson Rd./Rupp Hill Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Grayson Rd./Mushroom Hill Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Highland St./Hanshue Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Maclay St./Cameron St.
Dauphin County		Closed
6800 blk. of Jonestown Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
Alwine Rd./S. Geyer Church Rd.
Dauphin County		Closed
PA 443 both directions
Between Bow Creek Rd. and Firehouse Rd.
Dauphin County		All lanes closed
Deodate Rd. both directions
between Whitman Ln. and Harrisburg Pike		Closed
Last updated: 9/1 at 2:06 p.m.

abc27 will continue to update this list as it is reported.

