Flood warnings: List of road closures in the Midstate

(WHTM) — With the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida striking the Midstate during the day on Wednesday, PennDOT and Midstate police continue to update the public on road closures and slowdowns due to flooding.
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
With a flash flood warning coming in Wednesday afternoon, officials ask drivers to proceed with caution and never drive in floodwaters.
Here are the places to avoid or drive cautiously in the Midstate:
|Location/County
|Status
|I-81 between Route 39 and I-80
Starts in Dauphin County near Grantville
|Speed limit now 55 mph
|Lingle Ave. both directions between Northside Dr. + Oakfield Ln.
Lancaster County Line w/ Lebanon
|All lanes closed
|Church Rd. / McCorkle Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed at intersection
|PA 341 both directions
Between Chestnut Rd. and Deodate Rd.
Dauphin County
|All lanes closed
|PA 114 both directions
Between Poplar Rd., Springers Ln., Old York Rd.
Cumberland County
|All lanes closed
|PA 181 both directions
Hayshire Dr. and Aberdeen Rd.
York County
|All lanes closed
|Freysville Rd. both directions
Between Valley Acres Rd. and Lincoln Hwy.
York County
|All lanes closed
|Palmyra Rd./Campbelltown Rd./Railroad St. both directions
Between Cottonwood Ct., Palmyra Area HS Dr., College St.
Lebanon County
|All lanes closed
|Wood St./Bullfrog Valley Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Fiddlers Elbow Rd./N. Union St.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Church St./Ridge Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Grayson Rd./Rupp Hill Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Grayson Rd./Mushroom Hill Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Highland St./Hanshue Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Maclay St./Cameron St.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|6800 blk. of Jonestown Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|Alwine Rd./S. Geyer Church Rd.
Dauphin County
|Closed
|PA 443 both directions
Between Bow Creek Rd. and Firehouse Rd.
Dauphin County
|All lanes closed
|Deodate Rd. both directions
between Whitman Ln. and Harrisburg Pike
|Closed
abc27 will continue to update this list as it is reported.