Guide rail repairs scheduled for I-83 Northbound on Wednesday in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising drivers in Dauphin County of upcoming guide rail repairs scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Lower Paxton Township on I-83 Northbound.

From approximately 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the right lane on I-83 North will be closed between Derry Street (Exit 47) and Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) for the contractor to complete the repairs.

PennDOT reminds drivers that the center and left lanes will remain open during this time.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution.

For more information about current roadway conditions, visit www.511PA.com

