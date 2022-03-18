HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising motorists that a contractor is scheduled to upgrade the guide rails at various locations along I-83 in Dauphin County.

The work will be done during the evening and overnight hours, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting on Monday, March 21. The contractor will be upgrading the guide rails on both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.

Because of this, there will be short-term lane closures as well as lane shifts. Below is a map of where the guide rails will be upgraded.

The route highlighted in orange is where the upgrades will take place. Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT hopes to have the project completed by June 7, 2022.