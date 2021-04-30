Harrisburg bridge repairs force one-lane traffic on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that the northbound I-83 bridge over Paxton street will be undergoing repairs on Saturday, May 1.

Motorists should expect delays as all northbound I-83 traffic will be restricted to one lane between the 13th and 19th Street ramps from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should also be aware that traffic will also be restricted to a single lane from 9 p.m. Friday, April 30, to the late afternoon on Saturday, May 1, in the work zone just north of Union Deposit Road to the I-83/I-81 split.