HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. Tow trucks were able to get the tractor-trailer back upright, and just before 7 a.m. the tractor-trailer was towed from the ramp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ramp reopened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

A State Police trooper said the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

abc27 was also told some turkeys were alive and rescued, but others were killed. It is not clear at this time how many turkeys were killed.