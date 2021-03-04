I-81 lane restrictions scheduled to begin March 8 for guide rail upgrades in Dauphin Co.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County drivers are reminded of upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 81 while PennDOT upgrades the guide rail along the highway from Lebanon County to the Susquehanna River.

On Monday, March 8, through Thursday, March 11 — from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — the contractor will perform the upgrades. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect lane restrictions on either side of I-81 for the next two-to-three months.

The guide rail upgrades are part of a $12.7 million districtwide interstate guide rail contract awarded to Scranton’s Kriger Construction company.

“Should inclement weather impact this work, the contractor may work Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights,” PennDOT said in a release.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution to ensure the safety of travelers and road crews during construction.