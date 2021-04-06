I-81 ramp detours scheduled for resurfacing project in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced scheduled ramp closures for a resurfacing project spanning over 12 miles.

The work is part of is a pavement preservation project which aims to reconstruct and widen ramps in addition to other roadway repairs including milling, resurfacing, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

The ramp to I-81 southbound will be closed from Sunday, April 11, to Saturday April 24 and a detour will be in place.

The ramp to I-81 northbound will be closed from Sunday, April 25 to Saturday, May 1. A detour will be in place as well.

PennDOT Engineering District 8

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Drivers can stay up to date on the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.