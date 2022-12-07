FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to 511PA.

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler said one lane of the roadway had reopened as of 2:12 p.m., and as of 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Schreffler said all lanes were open again.

Schreffler said it appears that a tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder and a passenger vehicle drove into the back of it shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.