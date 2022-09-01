FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed all lanes of I-81 south near Chambersburg Thursday morning, according to PennDOT.

Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer crashed on I-81 south between Exit 14 for Wayne Avenue and Exit 10 for PA 914 Marion, according to 511PA. Traffic is getting off the highway at Exit 14, according to PennDOT.

A PennDOT spokesperson says it appears to be a single-vehicle accident, and the driver does not appear to have any major injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.