LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Pennsylvania State Police – Jonestown troopers responded to two separate crashes on I-81 southbound around mile marker 93 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.

At the scene, troopers found two commercial motor vehicles blocking the entire roadway. In a second crash, a single commercial vehicle rolled over in the median and leaked fluids, according to PSP.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

One driver was transported via Life Lion EMS to Hershey Medical Center with a head injury, and another operator was treated on scene for minor injuries, PSP reports.

PSP says the roadway was shut down at Exit 100 southbound. Lebanon County Hazmat was on scene, PSP said.

According to 511PA, all lanes of I-81 southbound between Exit 100 for PA 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72/Lebanon were closed as of 7:18 a.m.