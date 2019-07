Credit: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company

Credit: Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of Interstate 83 is closed in York County for a crash.

It happened early Wednesday morning near Shrewsbury in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Pictures from Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company show a truck hit a median, causing damage to the concrete median.

I-83 North was down to one lane for several hours. The interstate closed just before 7 a.m.

No word when the roadway will reopen.