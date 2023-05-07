HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting this week on southbound and northbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial Bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin Counties there will be a bridge inspection.

The inspection will start on Sunday, May 7, and end on Wednesday, May 10 weather permitting.

Sunday, May 7 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, May 9 from 9 a.m. the southbound I-83 shoulder will be closed across the bridge.

Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the northbound right lane will be closed at the Lemoyne on-ramp and the southbound shoulder will be closed at the Lemoyne off-ramp.

Each day there will be three lanes that remain open.

The bridge will be inspected with an inspection crane from the roadway.

Throughout May there will be lane closures in both directions announced.

Travelers are asked to use caution while traveling through work zones, obey work signs, and be alert for these operations.

