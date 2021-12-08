I-83 north and Paxton Street closures by Bass Pro Shops, bridge hit by construction equipment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The bridge carrying Paxton Street over I-83 by the Bass Pro Shops in Harrisburg was hit by a piece of construction equipment being carried on a lowboy semi-trailer according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

One lane of I-83 northbound and one lane of Paxton Street are closed as of 5:44 on Dec. 8, according to the spokesperson.

A bridge inspection crew will check the structural integrity of the bridge that was hit.