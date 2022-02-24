YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving equipment and an overpass have closed both northbound lanes of I-83 in southern York.

According to PennDOT, a piece of equipment hit the overpass at Exit 16 northbound and caused some damage.

As a result, both northbound lanes are closed along with the overpass and the southbound on-ramp. Traffic is being detoured at the off-ramp and then back on via the on-ramp.

No word on how long the closure will be in place. No injuries have been reported.