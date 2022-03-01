YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is planned for Wednesday, March 2, on I-83 southbound at Exit 18 in Springettsbury Township, York County.
The left shoulder and passing lane will be closed south of the off-ramp to Mount Rose Avenue so that, weather permitting, a contractor can repair a pipe. See the map below for the location.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., according to a press release from PennDOT.