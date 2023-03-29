ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday, March 29 that the bridge carrying Route 30 over Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County is scheduled to be inspected.

Weather permitting, inspection will take place along the Route 30 bridges over the southbound lanes of Route 15 on Monday, April 3, and the northbound lanes on Tuesday, April 4.

There will be lane closures on Route 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the bridge where the inspection is taking place

The ramps will remain open.

Below is a map of where the project will be taking place.