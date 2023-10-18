LEBANON COUNTY (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that an inspection is scheduled for the Fisher Avenue Bridges spanning Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

The bridges, which are located on Fisher Avenue, or Route 4020, will be inspected on Wednesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 26, weather allowing. The work will be completed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT, there will be alternating left and right lane restrictions on the northbound bridge on Wednesday. The same will be in place on the southbound bridge on Thursday.

PennDOT is urging motorists to drive with caution when traveling through the work zone.