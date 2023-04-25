(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection will begin on the Route 30 Bridge, also known as the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, that spans the Susquehanna River between Lancaster and York Counties.

According to PennDOT, the work will begin on Monday, May 1, and last through Saturday, May 13. There will be weekday restrictions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and as needed during daylight hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

Work is scheduled to begin in the eastbound direction first, then move to the westbound direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed during the work.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.