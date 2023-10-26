DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has announced that beginning on Monday, Nov. 6 there will be interim repairs on the Route 22 Clarks Ferry Bridge in Reed Township.

The following will be occurring in this project; replacing existing bridge deck joints with a new bridge expansion joint system, strengthening a pier cap, installing falcon netting/screening, and other miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT states that there will be lane restrictions as needed but there will not be lane closures as they aren’t permitted on Route 22 Eastbound from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and on Route 22 Westbound from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During major holidays and Penn State home football games there will not be any traffic restrictions.

The expected completion date is Aug. 30, 2024.