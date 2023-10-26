DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has announced that beginning on Monday, Nov. 6 there will be interim repairs on the Route 22 Clarks Ferry Bridge in Reed Township.
The following will be occurring in this project; replacing existing bridge deck joints with a new bridge expansion joint system, strengthening a pier cap, installing falcon netting/screening, and other miscellaneous construction.
PennDOT states that there will be lane restrictions as needed but there will not be lane closures as they aren’t permitted on Route 22 Eastbound from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and on Route 22 Westbound from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During major holidays and Penn State home football games there will not be any traffic restrictions.
The expected completion date is Aug. 30, 2024.