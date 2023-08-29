CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that it will soon begin work on Route 34 (Spring Road) and Cavalry Road (Route 1001) in North Middleton and Middlesex townships, Cumberland County.

The project will involve the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 34 and Cavalry Road as well as resurfacing and other construction on Route 34 between Route 944 (Enola Road) and the Carlisle Borough line and on Cavalry Road between Route 34 and Route 11 (Harrisburg Pike).

Weather permitting, PennDOT plans to begin work at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

PennDOT said this work will include base repairs, drainage upgrades, and paving on the northern section of Route 34.

According to the department, paving of both lanes of Route 34 from just north of Cavalry Road to Route 944 is expected to be completed this construction season.

While the work is being done, there will be short-term lane restrictions under flagging Sunday through Thursday nights between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, Friday night will be a rain date.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during non-work hours.

Courtesy PennDOT

The reconstruction of the intersection is planned to take place after the northern section paving is completed. This work will be done as weather permits and will require a weekend closure if Calvary Road.

The remainder of Route 34 and Cavalry Road will be paved after the reconstruction of the intersection is completed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT expects all work to be completed be July 25, 2024.