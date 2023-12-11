LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County motorists are advised that there will be daytime lane restrictions on both the northbound and southbound Route 934 at the Interstate 81 bridges that span the highway.

The bridges are located at Exit 85 in East Hanover Township and the restrictions will be in place so an inspection can be performed on the Interstate 81 bridges. The work is slated to be performed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the workers.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.