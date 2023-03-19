CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising drivers that a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in both East Pennsboro and Hampden Townships in Cumberland County will resume on Sunday, March 19.

According to PennDOT, work will begin Sunday, March 19. Milling and paving are expected to occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in both directions of I-81 from Route 11/15 which is Mile 65 to the exit to Camp Hill/Route 581 which is Mile 59. There will be nightly lane closures due to the work.

Day work will start on Monday, March 20, when the contractor is scheduled to install a drainage pipe along the interstate from a mile south of Route 11/15, which is Mile 64 to around a mile north of Route 944, which is mile 62.

There will be daily shoulder closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the day.

All work is weather permitting.

This work is part of a 12.85-mile resurfacing project that consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2023.

Below is a map of where both the day work and night work will be taking place.



