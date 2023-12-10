(WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County.

PennDOT stated that the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. All lanes are closed at this time.

A PennDOT spokesperson has told abc27 that a tractor-trailer jackknifed, which is blocking all lanes of Interstate 81 South.

  • Courtesy of Michael Brulo
The spokesperson said that no injuries were reported, and there is no estimation of when the road will be cleared at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News