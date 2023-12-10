(WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County.
PennDOT stated that the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. All lanes are closed at this time.
A PennDOT spokesperson has told abc27 that a tractor-trailer jackknifed, which is blocking all lanes of Interstate 81 South.
The spokesperson said that no injuries were reported, and there is no estimation of when the road will be cleared at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News