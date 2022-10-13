HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge that carries Interstate 83 will be inspected on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to a release, the inspection is planned for the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/ Interstate 283 at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The inspection is planned to take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the single-lane bridge carrying the northbound lane of Interstate 83 will be closed during the inspection.

A signed detour will be in place. As quoted in the release, motorists should take eastbound Route 322 to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, turn right on Pen-Har Drive and proceed to Paxton Street, turn right on Paxton Street, then turn left onto the ramp to westbound Route 322 and follow the signs to northbound I-83.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place, with the detour marked in blue