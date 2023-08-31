YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, beginning next weekend there will be around-the-clock lane restrictions on Interstate 83 between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 22 (North George Street) in York County.

PennDOT stated in an announcement today that a contractor will perform concrete bridge deck repairs and bituminous paving on structures south of Route 30.

Courtesy PennDOT

According to PennDOT beginning Friday, September 8 to September 11, and Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. there will be around-the-clock work performed.

Interstate 83 will have a lane restriction in both directions and motorists are asked to use caution and be alert.

PennDOT says that the work is a part of the $10,117,734 project that includes the following: replacing the Eberts Lane bridge spanning I-83, constructing an additional span to the existing 3-lane, 2-span bridge on Sherman Street (Route 1033) spanning I-83 and Mill Creek, approach work, guide rail updates, pavement marking updates, and other miscellaneous construction.