CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Storms with more snow and worse road conditions have caused less chaos than Saturday’s pileup on route 581 in Cumberland County, which involved so many cars (73, of which 43 were damaged) but caused so few critical injuries (zero).

What happened? Two words: “Zero visibility.”

That’s what abc27 Meteorologist Adis Juklo and Fritzi Schreffler, spokesperson for PennDOT District 8, agreed contributed more than anything else to the chain of wrecks. In other words, it wasn’t mostly that people first lost control of their cars and crashed. It was that they couldn’t see — and crashed.

“There were times where it kind of was starting to let up,” Juklo said. “And so I think a lot of people thought, ‘Okay, it’s ending. It’s over.’ And then all of a sudden you get that last band to come on through.”

He said it’s called a “defamation band.”

A blizzard, meanwhile, is defined of a snowstorm with 1) wind gusts more than 35 miles per hour for 2) a period of more than three hours. Saturday’s met the first criterion. It didn’t come close to the second. So it wasn’t a blizzard.

But “if you’re caught in that in those 10 minutes, then, unfortunately, you still experience the very bad effects that can happen from” a blizzard, Juklo said.

Two storms earlier this winter, which dumped more snow over parts of the Midstate, passed through overnight. PennDOT credited that timing, in part, with relatively few accidents during those storms. Because the first one wasn’t preceded by rain, PennDOT and municipalities were also able to pre-treat roads with rock salt before that storm — which Schreffler said they couldn’t do this time (because rain would have washed away much of the salt before the snow fell) — although again, the lack of visibility seemed to be more the culprit than road conditions anyway.

Schreffler said the site of the pileup might not have been completely random.

“Anybody who travels that area on 581” — just east of the exit for routes 11 and 15 in Lower Allen Township — “knows there are sound walls on both sides, and the wind just whipped up and it dropped the visibility to zero in just an instant,” she said.

“It came out of nowhere,” said Jason Rosnick, a motorist whose car was damaged but who walked away uninjured, describing the “whiteout” conditions. “It was a little little bit of snow and then pretty much right after we went under the underpass, we couldn’t see.”

Schreffler credited good inter-agency cooperation with attending quickly to the 10 people with minor injuries; with transporting others to New Cumberland’s fire station, where they were met with hot food and drinks — and friends and family who went to get them; and with clearing and re-opening 581 within about four hours of the pileup.