HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is alerting drivers in Harrisburg that there will be daytime lane restrictions on the northbound side of Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial Bridge, also known as the south bridge.

The lane restrictions will be in place so an inspection of the bridge can take place. The work will be taking place from Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5, weather permitting.

PennDOT states that the northbound Interstate 83 right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day from the Lemoyne on-ramp to around the middle of the bridge. Three lanes will remain open each of the days.

The inspectors plan to inspect the South Bridge using a crane from the roadway.

PennDOT has also said that there will be lane closures in the subsequent weeks throughout May in both directions, which will be announced at a later date.