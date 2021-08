HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers on I-83 should plan their drives on Thursday.

PennDOT will be repairing guard rails on the right lane of I-83 northbound from Derry Street at Exit 47 to Union Deposit Road at Exit 48. As a result, only the left and center lanes will be open. The ramp to Union Deposit Road will be open as well.

The repairs are expected to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.