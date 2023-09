LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that a bridge in Lancaster County has reopened to traffic following repairs.

The bridge, located on Bushong Road (Route 1003), spans the Conestoga River between Snake Hill Road in Upper Leacock Township and Pinetown Road in Manheim Township.

The bridge’s recent closure had been due to a vehicle strike.

A detour had in place since August 24.