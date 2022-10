LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing travel delays around noon on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT and the PA Turnpike, the crash occurred near milepost 268.5 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Reading exit #286.

The right lane is said to be blocked and drivers should expect delays with slow or stopped traffic.

It’s not known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.