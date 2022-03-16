HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a lane restriction will be in starting on Thursday, March 17 at a bridge replacement project on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County.

The existing single-span bridge, which crosses a tributary to Back Creek on the west side of the intersection with Maheimer road is being replaced in half-widths, the press release said. Traffic will be down to a single lane in each direction starting on March 17.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

There will be traffic shifts during the duration of the project as the contractor works through phases of the project.

This work is part of a bigger project to replace or rehabilitate six bridges on Route 30, between Route 995 and Route 416 in Franklin County. Below is a picture of where the work will be taking place.

Map of where the project will be taking place. Courtesy of PennDOT

The bridge should be completed by August of 2023.