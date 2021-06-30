Lane restriction on State Road in Lancaster County to start Thursday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Thursday, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on State Road for the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange in Lancaster County.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on State Road starting at 9 p.m. on July 1 and through 6 a.m. on July 2 for the contractor to install traffic signal mast arms. Flaggers will be out to control traffic during that time.

State Road will go back to two lanes once that work is completed, which will be weather permitting.

The eastbound Route 289 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 is still closed. PennDOT recommends taking Route 30 and exiting on the Fruitville Pike to direct them to westbound Route 283.

The work is part of an over $18,000,000 contract to widen State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283, install drainage and stormwater basins, reconstruct the four interchange ramps, work on traffic signals, and install new guide rails, signs, and pavement markings.