Lane Restriction Scheduled on I-83 in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lane restrictions are planned for Tuesday night on I-83 and Route 124 on Exit 18: Mount Rose Ave. in Springettsbury Twp., York County. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 p.m., and is set to be complete by 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The restrictions will allow the southbound I-83 ramp to westbound Route 124, and the westbound Route 124 ramp to northbound I-83 to be placed in their final configurations. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. Flaggers will assist.

Drivers need to be alert and drive with caution.