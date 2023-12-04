LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Monday that a lane restriction will be in place on a portion of Route 283 in Lancaster County.

The work is so that the barrier can be repaired at the Stricker Road Bridge in Rapho Township.

PennDOT has said that the right lane of Route 283 westbound will be closed between the Mount Joy Exit and the Rheems/Elizabethtown Exit from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

In November a portion of the bridge was removed due to a vehicle strike that involved the overpass.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.