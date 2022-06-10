CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that lane restrictions will be put in place on both eastbound and westbound sections of Route 581 in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, these restrictions are in place so that a contractor can inspect the bridge carrying Route 11/15 over the highway, with the use of a bucket truck on Route 581. The restrictions are set to take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14.

On Monday, June 13, traffic on westbound Route 581 at the Route 11/15 interchange (Exit 5) will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed. The same will happen with the eastbound lanes of Route 581 on Tuesday, June 14, where crews will close the right lane and shoulder at the Route 11/15 (Exit 5) interchange.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these changes in traffic flow, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution while driving through work zones.

Below is the location of the bridge where the inspection will take place

Diagram provided by PennDOT

For up-to-date travel information, motorists can use 511pa.com