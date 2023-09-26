YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Daytime lane restrictions are scheduled to be in place later this week on the Route 181 Bridge over Conewago Creek in York County while the bridge is being inspected, according to PennDOT.

The bridge, located between the boroughs of Manchester and York Haven, will be inspected using an inspection crane from the roadway. Traffic will be shifted away from the crane while the work is being done.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, PennDOT says the inspection will be done between approximately 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30.

PennDOT said there will also be flaggers in place to help ensure safety.

Motorists are asked to stay alert, obey work zone signs, and be cautious while driving in the area.