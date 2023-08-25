HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be lane restrictions in Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township next week.

Weather permitting, a pavement preservation project is scheduled to begin on Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard on the night of Monday, August 28.

Courtesy PennDOT

There will be one-lane restrictions in both directions on Cameron Street between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday night. One lane will be open in each direction at all times.

PennDOT says the work is scheduled to be performed through Thursday night (August 31) next week, then Sunday (September 3) through Thursday (September 7) nights after that.