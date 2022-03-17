FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of Interstate 81 in Franklin County will have lane restrictions put in place on Monday, March 21.

Both the northbound and southbound Interstate 81 bridges spanning CSX Railroad tracks just south of Exit 14 (Wayne Road/Route 316) in Chambersburg, Franklin County.

The northbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m to 11 p.m. and the southbound right lane will be closed from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The left lanes will not be affected and will remain open during this work.

Below is a map of where the work will take place:

The location of work is circled in red.

Drivers are reminded to remain vigilant and obey all work zone signs.