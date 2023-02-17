HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced daytime lane restrictions that will be in place starting the week of Sunday, Feb. 19. along the Interstate 83 John Harris memorial bridge, also known as the south bridge.

The restrictions are needed so a contractor can perform steel repairs on the bridge.

Weather permitting, the work is to be performed between Tuesday, Feb 21, and Wednesday, Feb 22.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The northbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and three lanes will remain open, with the exit lane to 2nd Street being closed, however, the exit is to remain open. The southbound right lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and two lanes of traffic will remain open.

Below is a map of where the work will be located: