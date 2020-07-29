Lane restrictions, rolling stops on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Drivers in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions and rolling stops in Interstate 83 in the area of Union Deposit Road tonight and tomorrow night so a PennDOT contractor can set and remove sign structures over the interstate.

A lane restriction will be in place on I-83 northbound in the area of Union Deposit Road from approximately 9 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, July 29, to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30, so a sign structure can be set, and the old structure removed. There will be intermittent rolling stops in both directions at this location between midnight and 5 a.m. while the contractor is working over the interstate.

Then, on Thursday night, the contractor will move operations to just north of the Union Deposit Road Interchange (Exit 48) to remove a sign structure. A northbound lane restriction will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, with rolling stops in both directions between midnight and 5 a.m.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Top Stories: