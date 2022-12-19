SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lane restrictions will be implemented on Interstate 83 in Swatara Township on Tuesday for a scheduled bridge inspection, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says workers are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying westbound Paxton Street using a bucket truck on I-83 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, weather permitting.

Traffic at the bridge will be impacted in the following ways, according to PennDOT:

The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-83 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The left lane of northbound I-83 will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon

The right lane and shoulder of southbound I-83 will be closed from noon to 2 p.m.

One lane of traffic will remain open on the side of the interstate where the contractor is working