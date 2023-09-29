YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, Route 74 (York Road) over Conewago Creek in Warrington Township has a scheduled bridge inspection next week.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5 lane restrictions will be in place so the bridge can be inspected using a snooper crane.

PennDOT says that traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time and that the right lane and shoulder will be closed during the inspection.

PennDOT asks motorists to be alert and to use caution.