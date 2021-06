LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout will begin to be built starting on Monday in Lebanon County.

Temporary traffic signals will be set up at Colebrook Road and Rocherty Road to create three-way traffic control. These signs will stay up for 105 days.

PennDOT says motorists should be alert when approaching the intersection.

Work on the new roundabout is expected to be complete in October.