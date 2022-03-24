CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Litter pick-up will be getting underway on major roadways in Cumberland County starting on Monday, March 28.
According to a press release from PennDOT, the litter clean up will be at various locations along the following major roadways:
- Interstate 81
- Interstate 83
- Route 581
- Route 15
Starting on March 28, weather permitting, the litter will be removed along these highways as well as interchanges between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The clean-up should last two weeks.
There will be no traffic impacts, but motorists should be alert for PennDOT workers and vehicles along the sides of the roadways.