CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Litter pick-up will be getting underway on major roadways in Cumberland County starting on Monday, March 28.

According to a press release from PennDOT, the litter clean up will be at various locations along the following major roadways:

Interstate 81

Interstate 83

Route 581

Route 15

Starting on March 28, weather permitting, the litter will be removed along these highways as well as interchanges between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The clean-up should last two weeks.

There will be no traffic impacts, but motorists should be alert for PennDOT workers and vehicles along the sides of the roadways.